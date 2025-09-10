Ian Goldberg Buys 713,951 Shares of Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Free Report) insider Ian Goldberg acquired 713,951 shares of Prospect Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$142,790.20.
Prospect Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 367.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.49.
About Prospect Resources
