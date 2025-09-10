Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,403,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after buying an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

