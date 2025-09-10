Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Purchases 260,000 Shares of Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,760,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,000. This represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Hemostemix Trading Down 8.0%
CVE HEM opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. Hemostemix Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.