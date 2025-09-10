Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Director Peter Alan Lacey Purchases 260,000 Shares of Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEMGet Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,760,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,000. This represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock.

CVE HEM opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. Hemostemix Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

