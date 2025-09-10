Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 210035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.83).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2,151.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,805.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.

Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.

Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.

