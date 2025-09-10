Heico Corporation $HEI Stake Lowered by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $40,949,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 2,203.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $16,578,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 1st quarter valued at $7,612,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI stock opened at $315.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Heico Corporation has a 52-week low of $216.68 and a 52-week high of $338.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Heico news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total transaction of $17,985,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares in the company, valued at $400,311,420.15. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.09.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

