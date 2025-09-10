HeartSciences (HSCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, September 11th. Analysts expect HeartSciences to post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the quarter.

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.63. On average, analysts expect HeartSciences to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HeartSciences Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. HeartSciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HeartSciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of HeartSciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of HeartSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

