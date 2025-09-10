HealthEquity Q3 EPS Estimate Lifted by Barrington Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $92.99 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7,983.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 995.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after buying an additional 580,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $20,230,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

