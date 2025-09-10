Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $20,686.25 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $20,686.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 141,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,070.20. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Redstone set a $5.00 price objective on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

