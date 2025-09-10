Head to Head Survey: Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Busey and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 3 3 0 2.50 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Busey presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given First Busey’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $663.36 million 3.32 $113.69 million $1.12 22.05 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Busey and Chester Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. First Busey pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Busey has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Busey has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 9.48% 8.76% 1.04% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Busey beats Chester Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of investment and asset management, investment, brokerage, investment strategy consulting, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, business succession planning, and employee retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, and foundations; and professional farm management services to the agricultural industry. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

