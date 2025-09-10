Head to Head Contrast: i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) vs. Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i-80 Gold and Gold Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $76.62 million 9.03 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.92 Gold Royalty $12.38 million 51.79 -$26.76 million ($0.01) -376.00

Gold Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for i-80 Gold and Gold Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83 Gold Royalty 0 0 4 0 3.00

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.87%. Gold Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given i-80 Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Gold Royalty.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Gold Royalty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

