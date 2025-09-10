Head to Head Contrast: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) & Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fastenal has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Dividends

Fastenal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Travis Perkins pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Fastenal pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fastenal has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal $7.55 billion 7.28 $1.15 billion $1.04 46.06 Travis Perkins $5.89 billion 0.28 -$98.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fastenal and Travis Perkins”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fastenal and Travis Perkins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal 1 8 4 1 2.36 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 1 4.00

Fastenal presently has a consensus price target of $46.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Fastenal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Profitability

This table compares Fastenal and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal 15.30% 32.33% 24.62% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fastenal beats Travis Perkins on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.