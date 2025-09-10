Head to Head Comparison: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) and Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oscar Health and Ageas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $9.18 billion 0.56 $25.43 million ($0.81) -24.74 Ageas $14.68 billion 0.93 $1.21 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Ageas has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

This table compares Oscar Health and Ageas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -1.50% -13.78% -2.99% Ageas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oscar Health has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ageas has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Oscar Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oscar Health and Ageas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 5 4 0 0 1.44 Ageas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oscar Health presently has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential downside of 39.76%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Ageas.

Summary

Ageas beats Oscar Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ageas

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

