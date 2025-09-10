Gregor Garry Sells 12,532 Shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) COO Gregor Garry sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,439.98. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.36. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $80.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 466,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,821,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,248,000 after acquiring an additional 93,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,265,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

