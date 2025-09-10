GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

