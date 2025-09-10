Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Duolingo by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $273.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.85 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Argus started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.63.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $28,428,221. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

