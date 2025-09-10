Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,266,000 after acquiring an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 77.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

