GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Purchases 406,640 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 406,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 per share, with a total value of A$719,752.80.

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GQG Partners alerts:

On Monday, September 1st, Rajiv Jain purchased 279,160 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$487,134.20.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$524,400.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 182,734 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$320,880.90.

On Thursday, August 28th, Rajiv Jain acquired 268,507 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.74 per share, with a total value of A$468,276.21.

On Friday, August 29th, Rajiv Jain acquired 271,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$477,135.36.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

GQG Partners Cuts Dividend

GQG Partners Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.