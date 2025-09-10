GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Purchases 406,640 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2025

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 406,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 per share, with a total value of A$719,752.80.

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 1st, Rajiv Jain purchased 279,160 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$487,134.20.
  • On Wednesday, September 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$524,400.00.
  • On Thursday, September 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 182,734 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$320,880.90.
  • On Thursday, August 28th, Rajiv Jain acquired 268,507 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.74 per share, with a total value of A$468,276.21.
  • On Friday, August 29th, Rajiv Jain acquired 271,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$477,135.36.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

GQG Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GQG Partners (ASX:GQG)

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.