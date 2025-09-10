GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Purchases 406,640 Shares

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 406,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 per share, with a total value of A$719,752.80.
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 1st, Rajiv Jain purchased 279,160 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$487,134.20.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$524,400.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 182,734 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$320,880.90.
- On Thursday, August 28th, Rajiv Jain acquired 268,507 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.74 per share, with a total value of A$468,276.21.
- On Friday, August 29th, Rajiv Jain acquired 271,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$477,135.36.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.
GQG Partners Cuts Dividend
GQG Partners Company Profile
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
