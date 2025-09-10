Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 326,969 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,526,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 326,969 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Ross Stores worth $322,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

