Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $336,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $597.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.81 and a 200-day moving average of $554.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

