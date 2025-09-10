Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,840,963 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 134.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $263,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

