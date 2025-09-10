Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $310,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $323.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $324.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.