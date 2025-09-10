Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 821,074 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,129,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $233,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

