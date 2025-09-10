Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 180,951 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Watsco worth $238,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Down 1.7%

WSO opened at $402.04 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.36 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.29.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

