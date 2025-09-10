Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 135,207 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $254,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

