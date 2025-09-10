Golden Rock Global (LON:GCG) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Golden Rock Global Plc (LON:GCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 5,334,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,888,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Golden Rock Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £633,075.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.51 and a beta of -0.41.

About Golden Rock Global

(Get Free Report)

Please visit www.grglondon.com

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Rock Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Rock Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.