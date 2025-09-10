Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,359.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

