Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Self Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.03. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 19.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

