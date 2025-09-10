Glenview Trust co Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,511 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $83,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $356.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,516 shares of company stock worth $214,757,657 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

