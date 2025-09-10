Glenview Trust co Purchases 5,639 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 190,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,128 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.41 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total value of $5,750,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at $91,682,168.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 635,154,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,641,013,525.48. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock worth $627,921,781. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

