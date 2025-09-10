Glenview Trust co Has $31.32 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Glenview Trust co grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Meketa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 815,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $215.91 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

