Glenview Trust co Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $106,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

