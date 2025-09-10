Glenview Trust co Buys 5,740 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

