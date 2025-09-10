Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,371,330. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

