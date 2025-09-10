Getty Realty Corporation $GTY Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 32.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.