Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,019 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF $ALTL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ALTL opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $41.09.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.