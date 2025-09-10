Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 1,146.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,883 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,546,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 118.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,000.

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

