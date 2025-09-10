Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,689 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 133,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

PTLC stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.