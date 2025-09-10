Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,441,000 after buying an additional 829,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,655,000 after buying an additional 769,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,239,000. GGM Financials LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 532,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 411,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

