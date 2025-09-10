Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 80,794 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.