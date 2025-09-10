Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 80,794 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
