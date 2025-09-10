G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 5,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,674.70. The trade was a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

