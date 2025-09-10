FY2027 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Cut by Zacks Research

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TC Energy by 143,808.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,037,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

