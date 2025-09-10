FY2025 EPS Estimates for IMAX Lifted by Barrington Research

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. IMAX had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. IMAX has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27.

IMAX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,311.45. The trade was a 36.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in IMAX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,113,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after acquiring an additional 101,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in IMAX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 751,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.