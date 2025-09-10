FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($2.19), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 108.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 22.7%

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.13. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 334,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

