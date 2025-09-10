fuboTV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 68,985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,204 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Diane Onopchenko sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,634.40. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $281,419.86. Following the sale, the director owned 402,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,558.34. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,612 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.36. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.