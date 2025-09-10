Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in argenex SE $ARGX

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 316.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,977,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the 4th quarter worth about $91,013,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in argenex by 53,684.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,200,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of argenex by 1,203.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its stake in argenex by 99.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 160,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,201,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $767.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $769.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.71 and its 200 day moving average is $604.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.84.

argenex Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

