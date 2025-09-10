Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,318,000 after buying an additional 1,016,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after buying an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 469,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,152,000 after acquiring an additional 247,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,801. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of THC stock opened at $196.36 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $196.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
