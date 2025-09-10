Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 55,418 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,418 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,693,149.02. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,546,163 shares of company stock worth $455,806,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock opened at $175.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

