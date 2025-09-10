Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,313,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $130.46. The stock has a market cap of $270.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

