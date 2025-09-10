Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after buying an additional 333,100 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5,531.4% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 327,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 322,038 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $585,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,769.28. This trade represents a 13.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,324. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.39. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

