Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $121.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,146,084 shares of company stock worth $1,487,490,534. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

